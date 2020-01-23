New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Transit President Andy Byford is stepping down, MTA officials announced Thursday.
"Andy Byford will be departing New York City Transit after a successful two years of service, and we thank him for his work," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said in a statement. "Andy was instrumental in moving the system forward, enacting the successful Subway Action Plan and securing record capital funding with the Governor and the Legislature, and we wish him well in his next chapter."
Byford began his tenure in January of 2018 and was previously the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, a position he held for five years.
"I'm very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years, and I believe New York City Transit is well placed to continue its forward progress now that the MTA has a record breaking $51.5 billion Capital Program in place," Byford said in a statement. "I'm very grateful to Governor (Andrew) Cuomo, Chairman Foye and members of the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve New York and to head up North America's largest transit system."
It's not the first time Byford has submitted a resignation letter, though he changed his mind and rescinded last year.
"I'm not going anywhere," Byford said in October. "The governor and I are on exactly the same page about the need to dramatically improve the transit system in New York, and we now have the plan and the funding to do that."
During his time at the Toronto Transit Commission, Byford reduced subway delays in the city and improved overall satisfaction rates among passengers.
