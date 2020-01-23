Traffic

New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Transit President Andy Byford is stepping down, MTA officials announced Thursday.

"Andy Byford will be departing New York City Transit after a successful two years of service, and we thank him for his work," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said in a statement. "Andy was instrumental in moving the system forward, enacting the successful Subway Action Plan and securing record capital funding with the Governor and the Legislature, and we wish him well in his next chapter."

Byford began his tenure in January of 2018 and was previously the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, a position he held for five years.

"I'm very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years, and I believe New York City Transit is well placed to continue its forward progress now that the MTA has a record breaking $51.5 billion Capital Program in place," Byford said in a statement. "I'm very grateful to Governor (Andrew) Cuomo, Chairman Foye and members of the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve New York and to head up North America's largest transit system."

It's not the first time Byford has submitted a resignation letter, though he changed his mind and rescinded last year.

"I'm not going anywhere," Byford said in October. "The governor and I are on exactly the same page about the need to dramatically improve the transit system in New York, and we now have the plan and the funding to do that."

During his time at the Toronto Transit Commission, Byford reduced subway delays in the city and improved overall satisfaction rates among passengers.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtanew york city transitsubwayandy byford
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired after police chase shoplifting suspects through NJ
Fairway Market to sell 5 stores, file for Chapter 11
Verrazzano Bridge reopens after livestock trailer crash
Teens fall through ice in separate incidents, killing 2
Bed bugs cause subway delays in Queens during rush hour, MTA says
3 arrested, 1 sought in Long Island home burglary spree
NJ church organ destroyed by vandals trying to steal pipes
Show More
VIDEO: Men with gun try to follow woman into home
Video shows wild brawl at Brooklyn restaurant
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Prosecutor: Dulos took memorial items in violation of bond
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
More TOP STORIES News