New Yorkers opting for bicycles over subways, buses, DOT finds

That's the newest data from the city Department of Transportation.
The DOT shows four East River bridges had a 21% increase of cyclists between July and October compared to the same period last year.
October saw the biggest gains in biking with a 30% increase.
NYC COVID: Staten Island 'Autonomous Zone" bar co-owner arrested
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip