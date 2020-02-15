Traffic

Newark AirTrain reopens after closing for maintenance Saturday night

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The AirTrain at Newark Airport was closed for maintenance Saturday night, but resumed normal service on Sunday morning.

The closure started at 8 p.m. and lasted through 7 a.m. Sunday.

During the shutdown, the Port Authority provided free shuttle buses.

The buses ran between the airport's rail link station, terminals, and parking lots.

The temporary service shutdown did not affect NJ Transit or Amtrak.

For further updates on AirTrain Newark and other Port Authority airport travel advisories, please check http://www.paalerts.com/recent_airportalerts.aspx or call (888) EWR-INFO (397-4636).

