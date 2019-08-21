Traffic

Newark Penn Station getting more than $18 million renovation

FILE A NJ Transit train, left, rushes by as it leaves Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Newark's Penn Station is getting more than $18 million in renovations.

The money is coming from the federal government and will be used to repair Platform D, which serves Tracks 3 and 4.

The work will include replacing deck joints, applying a corrosion-resistant membrane, replacing or repairing the overhead canopy and lighting fixtures.

New Jersey Transit, which owns the station, says renovations will improve customer safety and the quality of the commute for rail passengers.

The U.S. Transportation Department is funding the project.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnewarkessex countypenn stationmass transitcommutingnjtransit
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 cast revealed
Contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines ID'd
Violent 24 hours in New York City with 5 homicides
AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way
Iconic NYC pizzeria shut down due to unpaid taxes
USDA Study: Washing raw poultry increases contamination
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
Show More
Dog yanked up, stolen from in front of Williamsburg bodega
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Could Weinstein's trial end up on Long Island?
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
More TOP STORIES News