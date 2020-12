Newark Penn Station hosts NJ Gov. Murphy for infrastructure announcement

EMBED >More News Videos An Arizona police officer has given a little girl a forever home after meeting her while on duty.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to make a major funding announcement Tuesday morning in Newark.The announcement regarding infrastructure will be made at Newark Penn Station.Back in June, the governor and New Jersey Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett on Monday unveiled the agency's first-ever 10-year strategic plan , which, along with a five-year Capital Plan, aims to provide a vision to build the future of transportation in New Jersey.The plan, called NJT2030, looks to drive a 21st century economy in an accountable, transparent and environmentally-sustainable way.----------