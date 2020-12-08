Traffic

Newark Penn Station hosts NJ Gov. Murphy for infrastructure announcement

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to make a major funding announcement Tuesday morning in Newark.

The announcement regarding infrastructure will be made at Newark Penn Station.

Back in June, the governor and New Jersey Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett on Monday unveiled the agency's first-ever 10-year strategic plan, which, along with a five-year Capital Plan, aims to provide a vision to build the future of transportation in New Jersey.

The plan, called NJT2030, looks to drive a 21st century economy in an accountable, transparent and environmentally-sustainable way.

