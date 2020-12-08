Newark Penn Station to get $190 million makeover

A total of $190 million is being allocated for an extensive list of repairs and upgrades.
Work will begin immediately on $30 million worth of renovations and restorations, paid for through state funds, Murphy said.
The makeover will include restoration of waiting room benches and platform enclosures; brighter and more efficient LED lighting throughout the station; completely renovated bathrooms; restored and repaired platform doors; improved HVAC and air handling; and fresh paint and restored tilework throughout the station.
The limestone exterior of the entire historic facility will be power-washed, Murphy added.
Additional improvements will include improved drainage around the building and upgraded signage in and around the facility.
A major regional hub, Newark Penn Station allows travelers to connect with NJ Transit trains to the Jersey Shore and western and southern New Jersey, Amtrak trains, Greyhound buses, Amtrak and NJ Transit Trains to Newark Liberty International Airport, the Newark City Subway and local NJ Transit and private bus lines.
Back in June, the governor and New Jersey Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett on Monday unveiled the agency's first-ever 10-year strategic plan, which, along with a five-year Capital Plan, aims to provide a vision to build the future of transportation in New Jersey.
The plan, called NJT2030, looks to drive a 21st century economy in an accountable, transparent and environmentally-sustainable way.
