TRAFFIC

Night, weekend repairs begin on L subway line Monday

(AP Photo)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Night and weekend repair work is set to begin on the L subway line Monday.

The line will shut down between Broadway Junction in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

There will be no service from 10:45 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday through Friday.

There will also be a complete shutdown on weekends.

The service changes are expected to last through March 18.

They come ahead of major L train tunnel repairs set to start this spring.

Anyone traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan can take the A, F, J or M lines. For Manhattan L subway stations, ridres can take the M14 bus.

In Brooklyn, shuttle buses will be running between Broadway Junction and Lorimer Street, connecting with Marcy Avenue J subway, and the loop between Marcy Avenue, Hewes Street, Broadway, Lorimer Street-Metropolitan Avenue, and Bedford Avenue

The shuttle buses are free and will stop at L subway stations between Bedford Avenue and Broadway Junction.

The work will install a brand new rail in the tunnel and along other sections of the L line, and unlike the recently revised L train project that would avoid a complete shutdown, this project requires full service closures to allow workers access to the tracks.

