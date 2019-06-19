Traffic

Nightmare commute: Delays persist on NJ Transit, Amtrak after power outage

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Overhead wire problems created a commuting nightmare for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders Wednesday, beginning around 10 a.m. and lasting into the evening commute.

The outage completely halted service in and out of Penn Station and between New York City and Philadelphia, with trains stopped on the tracks and three stranded in the North River Tunnel.

Some passengers waited two hours before their trains began moving again.

Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Midtown Direct rail service was suspended in both directions, while Midtown Direct service was temporarily diverted to Hoboken.

The outage began around 10 a.m., and service was restored in about an hour with extensive delays.

As the evening commute got underway, Amtrak was still reporting delays of 90 to 120 minutes for trains that had been stopped. NJ Transit was about 30 minutes behind schedule in both directions.

Passengers expressed their frustrations on social media.





PATH was cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets and passes at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd St, and NJ Transit bus and private carriers are cross-honoring NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.

