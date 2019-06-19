Traffic

Nightmare commute: New Jersey Transit service resumes with huge delays

A New Jersey Transit train passes through Princeton Junction, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in West Windsor Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Overhead wire problems created a commuting nightmare for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders Wednesday morning.

The outage completely halted service in and out of Penn Station and between New York City and Philadelphia, with trains stopped on the tracks and three stranded in the North River Tunnel.

Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Midtown Direct rail service was suspended in both directions, while Midtown Direct service was temporarily diverted to Hoboken.

The outage began around 10 a.m., and service was restored in about an hour with delays of up to 60 minutes.

Passengers quickly took to social media.





PATH was cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets and passes at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd St, and NJ Transit bus and private carriers are cross-honoring NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityhobokennew jersey transitamtrakpenn stationnjtransit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy found dead in closet only weighed 34 lbs.
Couple robbed after exiting Maserati outside their NJ home
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Rocket hits Exxon site, prompting evacuations: Officials
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Sketch of man who made sex advances towards 10-year-old boy
Anti-Muslim messages sprayed on Brooklyn elementary school
Show More
Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
Man slashed at Museum of Natural History subway station
Caregiver accused of lacing couple's cigarettes with rat poison
Man fed 'attack squirrel' meth to make it aggressive: Deputies
Teen accused of killing friend for $9M also faces federal child porn charges
More TOP STORIES News