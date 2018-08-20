TRAFFIC

New Jersey drivers face 1st weekday commute with 495 construction project

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Traffic moved fairly smoothly for the most part during the morning rush Monday, as drivers faced their first weekday commute with lanes closed on the approach to the Lincoln Tunnel from the New Jersey Turnpike.

The epic construction project on Route 495 outside the Lincoln Tunnel began Friday night, with officials saying many drivers avoided the area.

Summer vacations, drivers preferring an alternate route and driver awareness were all credited for the smooth commute, but officials cautioned that more troubles could be ahead.

RELATED: What you need to know about the 495 construction project.

Eyewitness News found most brake lights on the ramp where Route 3 meets 495, and many commuters expect things to get worse at night as there are no dedicated bus lanes for the evening commute.

One lane of 495 in each direction will be shut down, 24/7, for two and a half years as crews make $90 million worth of repairs to an 80-year-old stretch of bridge deck deemed structurally unsafe.

It is one of the busiest and most congested roads in the country.

