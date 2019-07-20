New Jersey man accused of driving 142 mph on 65 mph interstate in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, New Hampshire -- New Hampshire State Police say man from New Jersey was ticketed for driving 142 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in the town of Greenland.Police say that just after 8 a.m. Saturday a trooper monitoring traffic from an aircraft spotted the southbound vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.The vehicle was clocked at 142 mph in a 65 mph zone.Troopers on the ground later stopped the vehicle and the driver, 51-year-old Eric Joseph of Short Hills, New Jersey, was charged with reckless operation. He's due in court in September.Police say that when asked why he was traveling so fast, Joseph said he was traveling home to New Jersey.A telephone message left for Joseph was not immediately returned.----------