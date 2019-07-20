Traffic

New Jersey man accused of driving 142 mph on 65 mph interstate in New Hampshire

(Shutterstock)

GREENLAND, New Hampshire -- New Hampshire State Police say man from New Jersey was ticketed for driving 142 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in the town of Greenland.

Police say that just after 8 a.m. Saturday a trooper monitoring traffic from an aircraft spotted the southbound vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.

The vehicle was clocked at 142 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Troopers on the ground later stopped the vehicle and the driver, 51-year-old Eric Joseph of Short Hills, New Jersey, was charged with reckless operation. He's due in court in September.

Police say that when asked why he was traveling so fast, Joseph said he was traveling home to New Jersey.

A telephone message left for Joseph was not immediately returned.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficshort hillsessex countyarrestspeeding
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
2 NYC correction officers charged after shooting at go-go bar
Boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
Police watching 10-to-12-foot shark spotted off Long Island
7-Eleven pledges $7,100 college fund to baby born on 7-11
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
Show More
Police: Missing man last seen at Long Island restaurant
Heat wave: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning for sweltering heat
Man climbs on wing of plane as it prepares to take off
Moon landing 50th anniversary: A look back at July 20, 1969
More TOP STORIES News