New Jersey portal bridge to be fully funded by federal government

MAJOR NEWS: The Portal Bridge project will enter into its engineering phase with FULL federal funding.



Honored to have made the case directly to @realDonaldTrump last weekend, and proud to usher in a new era of safe, modern, reliable infrastructure for NJ and the region. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 19, 2020

NEW JERSEY -- The federal government will be fully funding the renovation of New Jersey's portal bridge.Governor Phil Murphy took to Twitter to thank President Donald Trump for his cooperation.Officials say the nearly $2 billion project will replace the 110-year-old structure that had been plagued by delays caused by red tape.The new bridge will speed up train service along the northeast corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C.