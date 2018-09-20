TRAFFIC

NJ Transit announces plans to cut train service, fares

NJ Transit will be reducing service and rail tickets fares for three months as positive train control work continues, the agency announced on Thursday.

The schedule changes, affecting more than two dozen trains, will begin October 14.

Train fares will be cut by 10 percent in November, December and January.

The cuts will help make service, already stressed by short engineer staffing and breakdowns, "predictive and more reliable."

