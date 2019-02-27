@NJTRANSIT and “need to get _______” should never be in the same sentence. The scene at NYP at 2:00. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/MVCKhddp5o — LetsGoFlyers (@P90Ed) February 27, 2019

New Jersey Transit service has resumed in and out of New York Penn Station after Amtrak wire issues briefly halted service Wednesday afternoon.Service initially resumed with 60-minute delays that are now operating on or close to schedule.Transit officials said Amtrak started experiencing overhead wire issues between Newark and NYPS around 2:40 p.m. and power was restored around 2:50 p.m.Several Amtrak trains were also affected by the wire issues.PATH trains are no longer accepting NJ Transit rail tickets.Midtown Direct Line trains were diverted to Hoboken Terminal but resumed to Penn Station with train 6648.