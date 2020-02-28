Traffic

New Jersey Transit operating on or close to schedule following earlier signal issue at Penn Station

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Transit trains are operating on or close to schedule following an earlier signal issue at Penn Station.

The delays started since 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

NJ Transit says bus and private carriers continue to accept tickets and passes, however, as of 9 p.m., PATH trains are no longer accepting tickets and passes.

NJT says the delays were due to signal issues in and out of Penn Station.

