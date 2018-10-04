NJ Transit bus collides with car in Newark, 2 injured

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a car in Newark Thursday morning.
It happened near Bergen Street and 12th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
Two people on the bus are being taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The bus is on the number 34 line from Penn Station Newark to Bloomfield.
Approximately 57 people were on the bus at the time of the crash.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube