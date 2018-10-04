TRAFFIC

NJ Transit bus collides with car in Newark, 2 injured

John Del Giorno has details on the crash.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a car in Newark Thursday morning.

It happened near Bergen Street and 12th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Two people on the bus are being taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The bus is on the number 34 line from Penn Station Newark to Bloomfield.

Approximately 57 people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

