NJTRANSIT

NJ Transit commuter caught on camera shaving on train

(Shutterstock)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A man caught on video lathering up and giving himself a shave while riding on a New Jersey train was violating the agency's rules.

A fellow rider on the Northeast Corridor line of New Jersey Transit took the video Thursday night and tweeted it .


Some commenters said they were impressed by the unidentified man's shaving skills, while others felt "grossed out."

NJ Transit says it prohibits bathing or shaving aboard trains and buses.

Conductors can ask customers to stop and, if they refuse, the conductor can notify police.

But that didn't happen Thursday.

Pete Bentivenga posted the video.

He told NJ.com it was "one of the strangest things I've seen" in his nearly 20 years as a commuter.

He says the clean-shaven man then ordered himself a beer.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnjtransitNewarkNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NJTRANSIT
Hudson River tunnel repairs finished in time for AM rush
Hundreds stranded after wires fall onto NJ Transit train
60-minute delays, cancellations snarl AM commute on NJ Transit
NJ Transit behind on installing tech for train safety
More njtransit
TRAFFIC
Mario Cuomo Bridge 2nd span opens amid political controversy
Dozens of cars illegally parked in LI mall lot illegally booted
LIRR Ronkonkoma Branch back on schedule
Cuomo Bridge span traffic shift set for Tuesday evening
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
Florence Update: Storm produces 'catastrophic flooding'
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Live Florence Coverage: Rain drenches Carolinas
NYC Ballet fires 2 after dancer sues for 'sexual degradation'
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to LI woman's arrest
Man throws Molotov cocktail at Brooklyn barbershop
Show More
Pedestrian struck, killed on FDR drive in Manhattan
Arrest made after bicyclist fatally struck on way home from work
NYC teacher accused of fatally striking pedestrian while drunk
Manafort plea deal begs key question: What does he know?
Man stabbed on Lower Manhattan subway platform
More News