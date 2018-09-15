Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ie9SR2UDnJ — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 13, 2018

Round 2!!!! This gives you a better idea of who he is. pic.twitter.com/eD9ZMsUvrl — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 14, 2018

A man caught on video lathering up and giving himself a shave while riding on a New Jersey train was violating the agency's rules.A fellow rider on the Northeast Corridor line of New Jersey Transit took the video of Anthony Torres on Thursday night and tweeted it .Some commenters said they were impressed by the man's shaving skills, while others felt "grossed out."Torres says he 'didn't think much of it,'and that there were no bathrooms on the trains.He added that he was on his way to the city to visit his former boss and is surprised the video went viral.NJ Transit says it prohibits bathing or shaving aboard trains and buses.Conductors can ask customers to stop and, if they refuse, the conductor can notify police.But that didn't happen Thursday.Pete Bentivenga posted the video.He told NJ.com it was "one of the strangest things I've seen" in his nearly 20 years as a commuter.He says the clean-shaven Torres then ordered himself a beer.----------