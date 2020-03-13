Traffic

NJ Transit delayed in and out of Penn Station due to Amtrak overhead power issue

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Rail service in and out of Penn Station is delayed up to an hour due to an Amtrak overhead power issue at Penn Station.

Midtown Direct service is currently being diverted into Hoboken.

Check back for more updates.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmidtownnew york citymanhattanhobokenhudson countynew jersey transit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: NYC schools won't close; state has most cases in nation
COVID-19: Mayor de Blasio doubles down on keeping NYC schools open
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
NJ has 50 cases of coronavirus, Murphy working with schools
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens in New Rochelle
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
Show More
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
Cioronavirus: NJ hospital launching rapid-response test for COVID-19
Schools and universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Nassau County declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise
Charles Barkley self-quarantining after coronavirus test
More TOP STORIES News