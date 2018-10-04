TRAFFIC

NJ Transit service restored in, out of Penn Station after 'minor slow speed derailment'

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Tens of thousands of commuters faced a messy commute getting home Thursday night after a New Jersey Transit train carrying nearly 1,000 people derailed near New York Penn Station and caused widespread delays.

Officials with New Jersey Transit said the Montclair-Boonton Line train #6279 experienced a "minor slow speed New Jersey Transit train derailment" shortly after leaving Penn Station and before entering the Hudson River Tunnel just before 6:30 p.m.

One set of wheels on one car derailed, but officials said there weren't customers on that car at the time. No injuries were reported, but one person did seek medical attention for a panic attack.

Service was restored just before 8 p.m., but passengers on the derailed train were stuck for almost two hours before the train eventually returned back to Penn Station.

"People were having panic attacks, I mean we were down there for two hours and there wasn't a lot of updates unless you were able to get on the internet," Danielle Sichuk said.

Frustrations flared when they and thousands of other commuters were met with an overwhelming list of delays and cancellations. .

Video posted to Twitter showed the growing crowd building inside Penn Station while train service was suspended:

Although no one was seriously injured during the derailment, some fear if upgrades aren't made to NJ Transit soon, something similar could happen again.

"This is NYC, there's a ton of commuters, we rely on this every day and it's not reliable," a passenger said. "Thank God no one got hurt this time, but someone someday is going to get hurt and I hope it doesn't come to that."

