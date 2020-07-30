Traffic

NJ Transit Morris and Essex line resumes with delays after tree fall

By Eyewitness News
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A portion of one New Jersey Transit line was briefly suspended during the Thursday morning commute after a tree fell on overhead wires.

The Morris and Essex Rail Line was temporarily suspended between Dover and Summit.

Service resumed late Thursday morning with 45-minute delays in both directions.

The tree came down on some overhead lines in Parsippany late Wednesday night.

Crews were brought in to make repairs.

