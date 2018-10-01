TRAFFIC

NJ Transit Morris and Essex line service resumes between Dover and Summit

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno reported from over the Morris Plains station.

Eyewitness News
MORRIS PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) --
NJ Transit Morris and Essex Line service has resumed in both directions between Dover and Summit after a downed tree and wires at Morris Plains disrupted service.

There are currently delays of about 30 minutes.

Newscopter 7 could see a low hanging wire at the Morris Plains Station. Police were on the scene.

Limited service will operate to Penn Station New York and Hoboken.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnjtransitSummit
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
UN General Assembly puts spotlight on NYPD traffic agents
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
Subway station reopens to protests over lack of ADA access
New road sign misspells Jersey Shore town's name
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man shot after car crash in movie theater parking lot
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Man arrested after allegedly groping, photographing girl
New Jersey gas tax climbs 4.3 cents a gallon
Man arrested for frightening machete robberies on Long Island
Loud noise causes chaos, scare at festival in Central Park
Police: Upstate New York shooting suspect being sought in NYC
Show More
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Actor Geoffrey Owens performs Shakespeare at NJ church
Dr. Seuss books lost for 20 years delivered to grandmother
Officers come to rescue in tense bridge standoff
2 injured, 1 critically, when fire breaks out in Brooklyn home
More News