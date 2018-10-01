MORRIS PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) --NJ Transit Morris and Essex Line service has resumed in both directions between Dover and Summit after a downed tree and wires at Morris Plains disrupted service.
There are currently delays of about 30 minutes.
Newscopter 7 could see a low hanging wire at the Morris Plains Station. Police were on the scene.
Limited service will operate to Penn Station New York and Hoboken.
