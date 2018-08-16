TRAFFIC

Lawmakers to question New Jersey Transit officials over rail cancellations

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has more on today's hearings in Trenton.

TRENTON, New Jersey --
Transit officials are on the hot seat over dozens of recent train cancellations.

Lawmakers are scheduled to question New Jersey Transit officials on Thursday morning at a hearing in Trenton.

A shortage of engineers combined with required track safety work has led to numerous cancellations and stoked commuter anger.

The disruptions are expected to ease up but still continue until the end of the year as NJ Transit finishes installing the federally required emergency braking system.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has made reforming NJ Transit a key goal of his administration, and he has taken heat for the recent troubles.

Murphy has blamed the agency's problems on under-investment under former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey transitnjtransitNew JerseyTrentonMercer County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA considering cutbacks amid declining ridership, revenues
First-ever ferry service launches from Bronx
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
More Traffic
Top Stories
Serial burglar caught on camera in Manhattan
No ocean-side swimming in Seaside Heights today
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Nearly 80 OD on synthetic marijuana at Connecticut park
Man wanted for stealing iPhone from 8-year-old in the Bronx
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
VIDEO: Woman choked and robbed in Crown Heights
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
Show More
Heated exchange between retired cop and teen caught on camera
Teen caught after fleeing from officers in handcuffs
Shots fired near music video shoot for rappers 50 Cent, 6ix9ine
Man who stabbed wife in shower gets 20 years in prison
Lightning strike sparks fire at popular LI summer camp
More News