NJ Transit Positive Train Control installation behind, report says

New Jersey Transit is just one-third of the way done with installing its Positive Train Control system.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit's work to install a federally mandated safety system is behind, according to a new report.

The agency is trying to meet a year-end deadline.

The report from the Federal Railroad Administration says New Jersey Transit is just one-third of the way done with installing its Positive Train Control system.

That work has forced the railroad to roll back service this summer.

Railroads will be granted an extension on the December 31st deadline if they show they've made enough progress.

