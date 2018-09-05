TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) --NJ Transit is reporting that Northeast Corridor rail service is subject to up to 60-minute delays in both directions Wednesday morning.
Some cancellations are being reported as well, including the 8 a.m. NEC train #3830 from Trenton and the 8:11 a.m. NEC train #3930 from Trenton.
The problem is due to an Amtrak signal problem near Trenton.
NJ Transit bus and private carriers are accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.
PATH is cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets at Newark, New York and Hoboken.
