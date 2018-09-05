NEC train #3830, the 8:00am from Trenton was cancelled due to earlier Amtrak signal problem. Custome... https://t.co/eZoqbG2Z7W — NJ TRANSIT - NEC (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) September 5, 2018

NJ Transit is reporting that Northeast Corridor rail service is subject to up to 60-minute delays in both directions Wednesday morning.Some cancellations are being reported as well, including the 8 a.m. NEC train #3830 from Trenton and the 8:11 a.m. NEC train #3930 from Trenton.The problem is due to an Amtrak signal problem near Trenton.NJ Transit bus and private carriers are accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.PATH is cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets at Newark, New York and Hoboken.