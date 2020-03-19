Coronavirus Update: NJ Transit seeks $1.25B bailout due to COVID-19

NJ Transit has seen a dramatic 88 % reduction in system-wide ridership since Monday, March 9th. Fare revenue has plummeted correspondingly.
NJ Transit expects this precipitous drop to continue as far fewer riders are expected to purchase monthly passes starting this week.
The company's operating costs have risen due to COVID-19, including significantly enhanced cleaning procedures system-wide, such as expanded disinfection regimens onboard vehicles every 24 hours, and at major stations and terminals on each shift throughout the day.
NJ Transit says they need the emergency federal funding "so that current programs for capital projects and state of good repair funding are not cannibalized, at the expense of system safety and operations."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know