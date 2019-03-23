Traffic

NJ Transit service back to normal in, out of Penn Station following Amtrak derailment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Amtrak train derailed in Penn Station New York Saturday morning, causing delays and service changes for New Jersey Transit commuters.

Trains are now running on or close to schedule.

NJT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

Long Island Railroad service is currently running on or close to schedule as well after derailment after the delay caused delays for all trains coming into and out of Penn Station.

An Amtrak spokesperson said its service was not affected. The train that derailed was a maintenance car, and no injuries were reported.

