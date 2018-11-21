NJ Transit service restored following earlier suspensions

New Jersey Transit service has been restored with residual delays after problems late Wednesday afternoon.Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coastline service was suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near North Elizabeth.Raritan Valley Line riders were advised to expect delays as well.NJ Transit cross-honored with PATH trains in Hoboken, Newark and 33rd Street, along with private carrier buses and NJ Transit buses.Amtrak sent crews to Elizabeth to address the issue.----------