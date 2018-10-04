@GovMurphy @njtransit THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! So far a 30 minute wait (which is growing) out of Penn Station! pic.twitter.com/g7PUyzF7eo — James ☕ (@RealJamesCoffey) October 4, 2018

This is actually pretty cool. i can stand here for hours. Oddly enough, this is why i like this city so much. we call it “character”. #NJTDelays @NJTRANSIT #LocalOrder #LongRangeDisorder When my commute is eventful, via #PennStation @Amtrak #BridgesAndTunnels pic.twitter.com/XDgCXqOYYU — Luis M. Campos (@SoyLuisCampos) October 4, 2018

Train service in and out of Penn Station has been restored after what is being described as a "minor slow speed New Jersey Transit train derailment."Officials with New Jersey Transit said the Montclair-Boonton Line train #6279 experienced the derailment shortly after leaving Penn Station and before entering the Hudson River Tunnel just before 6:30 p.m. One set of wheels on one car derailed.There were no customers in the car at the time and no injuries were reported by the 900 to 1,000 passengers and crew members on the train, but one person did seek medical attention for a panic attack.Service was restored just before 8 p.m. and the passengers on the derailed train were stuck for almost two hours before the train eventually returned to Penn Station.Other New Jersey Transit passengers were told to expect 2-hour delays throughout the evening.Video posted to Twitter showed the growing crowd building inside Penn Station while train service was suspended:New Jersey Transit said Midtown Direct Line trains were diverted to Hoboken Terminal. PATH was cross honoring rail tickets and passes at 33rd St., NPS and HOB.----------