TRAFFIC

New Jersey Transit service resumes in, out of Penn Station after tugboat strikes Portal Bridge

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit service in and out of Penn Station New York has resumed after the Portal Bridge was struck by a tugboat.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Trains were held on both sides of the bridge while Amtrak inspected it, but there weren't reports of damage or signal issues at this time.

Service was still subject to delays after the incident.

NJ Transit said private carrier buses will cross honor rail tickets/passes across the system.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

