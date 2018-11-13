Cross honoring information:

-NJ Transit and private carries buses will cross honor rail tickets and passes system-wide.

-Midtown Direct Line trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

-PATH will cross honor NJ Transit rail ticket and passes at HOB, NPS and 33rd St., NY pic.twitter.com/xLgACigXxs — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) November 13, 2018

New Jersey Transit service in and out of Penn Station New York has resumed after the Portal Bridge was struck by a tugboat.The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.Trains were held on both sides of the bridge while Amtrak inspected it, but there weren't reports of damage or signal issues at this time.Service was still subject to delays after the incident.NJ Transit said private carrier buses will cross honor rail tickets/passes across the system.