Cross honoring information:

-NJ Transit and private carries buses will cross honor rail tickets and passes system-wide.

-Midtown Direct Line trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

-PATH will cross honor NJ Transit rail ticket and passes at HOB, NPS and 33rd St., NY pic.twitter.com/xLgACigXxs — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) November 13, 2018

New Jersey Transit service in and out of Penn Station New York is suspended after the Portal Bridge was struck by a tugboat.The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.Trains were being held on both sides of the bridge while Amtrak inspects it, but there is not reported damage or signal issues at this time.----------