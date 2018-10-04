TRAFFIC

NJ Transit service suspended in, out of Penn Station due to 'minor slow speed derailment'

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Train service in and out of Penn Station has been suspended due to what is being described as a "minor slow speed New Jersey Transit train derailment."

New Jersey Transit says Midtown Direct Line trains will be diverted to Hoboken Terminal. PATH will cross honor rail tickets and passes at 33rd St., NPS and HOB.

Officials with New Jersey Transit said the Montclair-Boonton Line train #6279 experienced the derailment shortly after leaving Penn Station and before entering the Hudson River Tunnel just before 6:30 p.m. One set of wheels on one car derailed.

There were no customers in the car at the time and no injuries have been reported by the 900 to 1,000 people on the train at the time.

Video posted to Twitter showed the growing crowd building inside Penn Station:
This is a developing story, check back for updates.

