NJ Transit delayed in and out of Penn Station due to Amtrak overhead power issue

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Rail service in and out of Penn Station is delayed up to an hour due to an Amtrak overhead power issue at Penn Station.
Midtown Direct service is currently being diverted into Hoboken.
Check back for more updates.
