NJ Transit train hits car at crossing in River Edge, causing suspension

RIVER EDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey Transit train collided with a car in River Edge Thursday morning.The train collided with the car at the Main Street crossing at around 7:30 a.m.Two people in the car were injured and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.None of the 400 passengers of the train were injured. The train, Number 1610 from Spring Valley, was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 8:05 a.m.Pascack Valley Line rail service is suspended in both directions. NJ TRANSIT Bus is cross-honoring NJT Rail tickets and passes.