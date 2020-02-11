New Jersey Transit train hits truck at crossing in Middlesex, NJ

Service has resumed on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line after a train struck a truck at a crossing.It happened at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Avenue crossing in Middlesex.NJ Transit said train 5710 departed High Bridge at 5:51 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Newark Penn Station at 7:10 a.m. when the collision happened.An image from the scene showed the back part of the truck sheared off.There were no reports of injuries to anyone in the truck, to any of the train crew, or to any of the 340 passengers on board the train.Service was suspended in both directions as crew worked to clear the wreckage.NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes were being cross honored by NJ TRANSIT Bus routes 59, 65/66, 113 and 114.Commuters were told to expect delays of up to 60 minutes after service resumed.It is the third crash at that same crossing since the start of the year.----------