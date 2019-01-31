TRAFFIC

NJ Transit trains in, out of Penn Station resume normal schedule

FILE A NJ Transit train, left, rushes by as it leaves Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (Julio Cortez)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The frigid weather was impacting the Thursday evening commute.

New Jersey Transit trains in and out of Penn Station New York were subject to 30-minute delays.

The delays were due to crews clearing ice from one of the Hudson River tunnels.

NJ Transit announced just before 6 p.m. that train service was operating close to normal once again.


