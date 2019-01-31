NJ Transit trains in, out of Penn Station resume normal schedule

NEW YORK (WABC) --The frigid weather was impacting the Thursday evening commute.
New Jersey Transit trains in and out of Penn Station New York were subject to 30-minute delays.
The delays were due to crews clearing ice from one of the Hudson River tunnels.
NJ Transit announced just before 6 p.m. that train service was operating close to normal once again.
Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already enroute following earlier single tracking as a result of earlier Amtrak ice patrol in the south tube of the Hudson River Tunnels.— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 31, 2019
