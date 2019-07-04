Truck crash on Route 495 in New Jersey causes massive traffic delays

UNION CITY, New Jersye (WABC) -- The crash of a garbage truck on Route 495 in New Jersey Wednesday caused massive traffic backups on the eve of July 4th.
With the outbound Lincoln Tunnel closed, cars were being diverted for several hours to the Holland Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge, causing virtual gridlock on Manhattan's West Side.
There was at least a four hour backup as drivers headed south in Manhattan trying to get to the Holland Tunnel. The traffic was backed up all the way to Times Square.
Ninth Avenue and Eleventh Avenue resembled parking lots for thousands of drivers who had nowhere to go.
Electronic signs pointing the way to the Lincoln Tunnel never changed for hours during the ordeal, though many drivers did not realize the entrance was closed.
Traffic was also bumper to bumper on the West Side Highway as many tried to get to the George Washington Bridge.
