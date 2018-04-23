NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Train service in and out of Penn Station is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays following earlier Amtrak overhead wire problems.
Service was subject to 90-minute delays at the height of the issue.
The issue was on overhead wires, which power the trains, somewhere between Penn Station and the Sunnyside Train Yard in Queens, where NJ Transit stores some trains.
Amtrak delays were only 15 minutes, because they have fewer trains operating on the line.
PATH was cross-honoring NJ Transit rail customers at NY 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark Penn Station, but that ended at 2 p.m.
Please check njtransit.com for additional details.