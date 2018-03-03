MONROE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WABC) --Drivers traveling to New York and New Jersey said they were stuck overnight Friday on Interstate 380 in the Poconos -- and they're still running low on fuel and patience.
Snow and heavy winds from a brutal nor'easter made driving conditions nearly impossible.
One service plaza near the Delaware Water Gap housed people stuck on the roads.
It got so crowded that some restaurants inside ran out of food.
"Tried to go the back way since 380 was closed, and the roads were really bad. I kind of peeled off to the side, got stuck for maybe an hour. Luckily, a fellow Tobyhanna employee helped me out," said Bryan Ranallo of Scranton.
Drivers said they were calling authorities for help, but all they could do was sit and wait it out.
