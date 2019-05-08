Traffic

New York strikes deal to allow cameras on school buses

New York State legislators have struck a deal to allow cameras on school bus

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State legislators have struck a deal to allow cameras on school buses.

The cameras will capture images of drivers who illegally pass them.

Municipalities and school districts that opt into the program will provide an annual report to law enforcement.

The information will be used to track problematic intersections or bus stops.

Governor Cuomo says he looks forward to New York becoming one of the first states to use this technology to protect school children.

