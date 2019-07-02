Upper West Side bike lane plan would eliminate 400 parking spaces

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new bike lane proposed in Manhattan could cost 400 parking spaces on Central Park West and has outraged many in the neighborhood.Community Board 7 will address the new bike lane plan at its full board meeting Tuesday night.The transportation committee unanimously passed a resolution approving the plan to create a protected bike lane on Central Park West.That means 400 parking spaces will be lost if the plan is implemented.The bike lane that currently exists is separated from traffic by only a painted line.The new bike lane would run north from Columbus Circle to Frederick Douglass Circle, 59th Street to 110th Street.----------