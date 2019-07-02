Upper West Side bike lane plan would eliminate 400 parking spaces

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new bike lane proposed in Manhattan could cost 400 parking spaces on Central Park West and has outraged many in the neighborhood.
Community Board 7 will address the new bike lane plan at its full board meeting Tuesday night.
The transportation committee unanimously passed a resolution approving the plan to create a protected bike lane on Central Park West.
That means 400 parking spaces will be lost if the plan is implemented.
The bike lane that currently exists is separated from traffic by only a painted line.
The new bike lane would run north from Columbus Circle to Frederick Douglass Circle, 59th Street to 110th Street.
