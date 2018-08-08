The New York City Council approved a cap on ride-sharing vehicles during a vote Wednesday -- curbing the number of ride-hail apps allowed on the streets of NYC.The bill puts a one-year-cap on new licenses for Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies.Uber has been fighting back with TV ads urging people to tell the city council "not to strand New Yorkers." They say that people need the service in the outer boroughs where subway service is spread out.Lawmakers hope it will help reduce congestion and stop the decline in drivers' salaries.By passing the proposal, New York becomes the first city in the country to impose these limitations.----------