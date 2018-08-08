TRAFFIC

NYC Council approves cap on ride-share vehicles, citing congestion

NYC Councilmembers are expected to pass a bill, curbing the number of ride-sharing cars on the road.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York City Council approved a cap on ride-sharing vehicles during a vote Wednesday -- curbing the number of those cars allowed on the streets of NYC for a year.

The bill puts a one-year-cap on new licenses for Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies.

Uber has been fighting back with TV ads urging people to tell the city council "not to strand New Yorkers." They say that people need the service in the outer boroughs where subway service is spread out.

Lawmakers hope it will help reduce congestion and protect taxi drivers who have seen a steep decline in income.

By passing the proposal, New York becomes the first city in the country to impose these limitations.

