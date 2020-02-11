NYC council expected to vote on Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Law

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers are expected to take steps to get dangerous drivers off the road in New York City.
There is a rally expected at City Hall Tuesday morning ahead of a city council vote on the issue. It is expected to target a small number of drivers who are serial offenders.
It's called the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Law.
Vehicles that accumulate five or more red light violations or 15 or more school speed zone violations in a 12-month period will have to complete a traffic safety course or their cars will be impounded.
This initiative came to life after a driver struck a group of people in Park Slope, killing a 5-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy.
That driver had a slew of driving offenses including four speeding violations and four red light violations.
There are some critics who argue that this new program wouldn't have led to an intervention for the driver who struck and killed those kids in Park Slope, because she didn't have enough violations.
"We are trying to address a very serious legal need in this legislation, but if we can find a way to do it with fewer offenses I would be happy too," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The city argues that those with more violations are more likely to be involved in traffic accidents with serious injuries.
