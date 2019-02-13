New York City is another step closer to cracking down on motorists, including police officers, who abuse the right to own a parking placard.The New York City Council is expected to announce a series of five bills to rein in government permits that grant various groups permission to park in certain locations.One bill would prohibit police cars and other city vehicles from blocking bus lanes, fire hydrants and crosswalks unless there's an emergency.Another proposed bill calls for mandatory enforcement sweeps of parking placard violators.Widespread complaints about this issue have been rampant for years.----------