NYC Council to vote on cap for ride-share companies, citing congestion

NYC Councilmembers are expected to pass a bill, curbing the number of ride-sharing cars on the road.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Councilmembers are expected to pass a bill, curbing the number of ride-sharing cars on the road.

The bill would put a one-year-cap on new licenses for Uber, Lyft and other ride sharing companies.

Uber has been fighting back with TV ads urging people to tell the city council "not to strand New Yorkers." They say that people need the service in the outer boroughs where subway service is spread out.

Lawmakers hope it will help reduce congestion and stop the decline in drivers' salaries.

If passed, New York would be the first city in the country to impose these limitations.

