NEW YORK (WABC) --The first pothole repair blitz of the winter in New York City began Saturday.
The Department of Transportation hit the streets across all five boroughs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
More than 50 crews were dispatched to make repairs on residential streets, commercial corridors, and highways.
The potholes have developed as a result of fluctuating temperatures and increased precipitation.
But with snow in the forecast, it's possible the repairs could be cut short.
The DOT has already filled nearly 50,000 potholes since mid-December.
The average response time to potholes remains about 1.5 days.
If you see a pothole that needs to be fixed, you can report it to Eyewitness News.
