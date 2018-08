The first pothole repair blitz of the winter in New York City began Saturday.The Department of Transportation hit the streets across all five boroughs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.More than 50 crews were dispatched to make repairs on residential streets, commercial corridors, and highways.The potholes have developed as a result of fluctuating temperatures and increased precipitation.But with snow in the forecast, it's possible the repairs could be cut short.The DOT has already filled nearly 50,000 potholes since mid-December.The average response time to potholes remains about 1.5 days.If you see a pothole that needs to be fixed, you can report it to Eyewitness News. ----------