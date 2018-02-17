TRAFFIC

New York City launches pothole repair blitz across all 5 boroughs this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 50 crews are repairing potholes in New York City.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first pothole repair blitz of the winter in New York City began Saturday.

The Department of Transportation hit the streets across all five boroughs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

More than 50 crews were dispatched to make repairs on residential streets, commercial corridors, and highways.

The potholes have developed as a result of fluctuating temperatures and increased precipitation.

But with snow in the forecast, it's possible the repairs could be cut short.

The DOT has already filled nearly 50,000 potholes since mid-December.

The average response time to potholes remains about 1.5 days.

If you see a pothole that needs to be fixed, you can report it to Eyewitness News.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpotholestrafficNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News