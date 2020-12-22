NYC mayor wants to operate speed cameras 24/7 under Vision Zero proposal to state

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the year comes to a close, 2020 has not been a good one for fatalities on the roads in New York City.21 fewer pedestrians have been killed, but more people on bikes and motorcycles and in cars have died in collisions. That's an increase of 23 deaths overall.Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while Vision Zero works, there have been many too pedestrian accidents during the pandemic in New York City."An epidemic of speeding had sent us in the wrong direction in many ways. This trend began in the spring when roads were cleared by the pandemic," said Ed Pincar, DOT Interim Senior Borough Commissioner.Mayor de Blasio said that he wants New York State to allow the city to operate its speed cameras 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."If you aren't speeding you won't get a ticket," he said.The mayor even admitted that he got a summons once for going too fast past a camera.Right now, speed cameras near schools can only operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. But the deadliest collisions often happen in those off-hours."Let's use speed cameras to the maximum to save lives," de Blasio said."Anything that's going to make sure people check their behavior, which is recklessly riding through our streets in New York City and on our highways," said Chief Kim Royster, NYPD Transportation Division.While people may not love school speed cameras that are running even when school isn't, Eyewitness News asked Commissioner Pincar if expanding the cameras' hours might help nab people drag racing in residential neighborhoods. Complaints have gone up significantly during the pandemic.He said, "yes, absolutely," since that often happens in those off-hours and close enough to schools.In addition, the mayor noted that the NYPD will be out in force to crackdown on drunk driving. He noted that the pandemic has caused an increase in drinking for some as well as the holiday season."We always look to crack down a little bit, especially around the holiday, whether its speed or alcohol involved. It's a great time to celebrate, but let's do it safely, let's do it carefully, let's make sure we are there for each other. Especially regarding our families. Nobody wants a tragedy around the holidays. So we are going to have some strategies and announcements forthcoming," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.----------