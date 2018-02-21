NYC ranks as 2nd most traffic-congested city on earth

NEW YORK (WABC) --Well if you think New York has the worst traffic in the world, you're basically right.
New York City ranks second in a list of most traffic-congested cities on earth, according to a study by transportation firm Inrix.
The Big Apple tied with Moscow for the number two spot. Los Angeles took the number one spot.
The study found traffic congestion cost U.S. drivers nearly $305 billion last year, nearly $1,500 per driver.
