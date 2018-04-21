EARTH DAY

New York City streets go car-free for Earth Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Can you imagine the middle of Midtown Manhattan without a car in sight?

That's what happened in parts of New York City Saturday, as roads went car-free in celebration of Earth Day.

Instead, pedestrians and cyclists had free reign of the road. They enjoyed vendors, music and food lined up along the street.

Citi Bike also offered free day passes on its app.

Broadway was closed between Union Square and Times Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials also closed a portion of Saint Nicholas Avenue between West 181 and West 190 streets.

